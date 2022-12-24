ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 26 18 7 1 0 37 102 74 Worcester 28 18 9 1 0 37 104 84 Reading 24 16 7 1 0 33 79 62 Maine 24 12 11 1 0 25 78 75 Trois-Rivieres 24 12 11 1 0 25 73 81 Adirondack 24 6 14 3 1 16 65 85 Norfolk 27 5 21 1 0 11 63 121

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 23 15 5 2 1 33 87 67 Florida 24 15 6 2 1 33 77 68 Jacksonville 26 16 9 1 0 33 81 67 Atlanta 25 15 8 2 0 32 78 71 Greenville 26 13 7 6 0 32 77 76 Orlando 27 10 12 4 1 25 79 92 Savannah 25 9 11 5 0 23 68 79

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 24 15 4 3 2 35 86 66 Indy 26 17 8 1 0 35 99 79 Fort Wayne 24 11 8 3 2 27 93 96 Kalamazoo 25 12 11 2 0 26 63 73 Toledo 25 11 10 3 1 26 72 74 Wheeling 26 12 13 1 0 25 78 87 Iowa 25 6 12 6 1 19 71 96

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 26 22 3 1 0 45 115 51 Wichita 27 16 9 2 0 34 86 76 Rapid City 28 13 15 0 0 26 92 101 Kansas City 24 11 10 3 0 25 80 87 Utah 25 11 14 0 0 22 70 87 Tulsa 24 8 11 5 0 21 68 90 Allen 24 8 15 1 0 17 69 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Adirondack 7, Worcester 0

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Norfolk 3, Reading 2

Wheeling 5, Toledo 4

Jacksonville 5, Florida 1

Orlando 3, Savannah 1

Allen 5, Tulsa 2

Kansas City 4, Iowa 1

Wichita 7, Rapid City 4

Idaho 6, Utah 0

Cincinnati at Indy, ppd

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.