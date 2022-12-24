All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|29
|20
|6
|2
|1
|43
|86
|70
|Providence
|28
|16
|5
|5
|2
|39
|82
|77
|Bridgeport
|28
|14
|9
|5
|0
|33
|97
|88
|Charlotte
|28
|14
|11
|2
|1
|31
|79
|88
|WB/Scranton
|25
|13
|8
|2
|2
|30
|74
|62
|Lehigh Valley
|27
|13
|11
|2
|1
|29
|77
|80
|Springfield
|29
|11
|13
|1
|4
|27
|77
|84
|Hartford
|27
|10
|12
|1
|4
|25
|69
|85
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|27
|17
|8
|1
|1
|36
|95
|85
|Rochester
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|82
|83
|Syracuse
|26
|13
|9
|2
|2
|30
|99
|90
|Utica
|25
|12
|9
|3
|1
|28
|82
|80
|Cleveland
|26
|12
|11
|1
|2
|27
|100
|109
|Belleville
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|92
|105
|Laval
|29
|10
|15
|3
|1
|24
|97
|112
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|29
|17
|7
|3
|2
|39
|109
|78
|Manitoba
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|85
|75
|Milwaukee
|27
|16
|9
|0
|2
|34
|97
|79
|Rockford
|28
|15
|10
|1
|2
|33
|101
|93
|Iowa
|28
|11
|13
|2
|2
|26
|83
|95
|Grand Rapids
|26
|11
|14
|1
|0
|23
|80
|108
|Chicago
|26
|9
|14
|3
|0
|21
|76
|107
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|28
|18
|8
|2
|0
|38
|84
|68
|Calgary
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|104
|67
|Coachella Valley
|26
|17
|6
|3
|0
|37
|95
|76
|Abbotsford
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|98
|87
|Tucson
|28
|14
|10
|4
|0
|32
|97
|92
|Ontario
|25
|15
|9
|0
|1
|31
|73
|64
|San Jose
|29
|13
|15
|0
|1
|27
|78
|99
|Henderson
|30
|11
|17
|0
|2
|24
|75
|82
|Bakersfield
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|69
|83
|San Diego
|29
|7
|22
|0
|0
|14
|76
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3
Charlotte 5, Providence 2
Lehigh Valley 2, Springfield 1
Chicago 3, Rockford 2
Manitoba 4, Iowa 3
San Diego 6, Tucson 2
Coachella Valley 1, Henderson 0
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, ppd
WB/Scranton at Laval, ppd
Syracuse at Rochester, ppd
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.