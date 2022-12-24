All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74 Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82 Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97 Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120 Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118 Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90 New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87 Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95 N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96 Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102 N.Y. Islanders 35 19 14 2 40 112 98 Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119 Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99 Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88 Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84 Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95 St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124 Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98 Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117 Chicago 32 8 20 4 20 75 122

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100 Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128 Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104 Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 110 109 Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122 Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129 San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129 Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 83 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 4, New Jersey 3

Washington 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1

Dallas 4, Montreal 2

Colorado 3, Nashville 2, OT

Chicago 5, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2

Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1, SO

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, SO

Calgary 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.