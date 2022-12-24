Half of foreign visitors in Japan’s Okinawa come from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions, almost half the foreign visitors to the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa in November came from Taiwan, reports said Saturday (Dec. 24).

The island welcomed 615,000 tourists last month, an increase of 67.1% from Nov. 2021, but only 12,100 came from overseas, CNA reported. It was the first time since the COVID pandemic that the number of foreign visitors exceeded 10,000.

Taiwan accounted for 5,900 or 49% of the tourists from overseas, with 5,400 or 45% coming from Hong Kong. The frequency of flights had been increased to serve the popular route, according to a report by the Okinawa Times.

Nevertheless, the largest number of visitors on the island still came from the Tokyo region, totaling 291,000 in November, or almost half of all tourists. The resumption of flights from Inchon in South Korea was one of the factors indicating the number of visitors was likely to continue growing in December, the report said.

