Taiwan cuts reliance on Chinese fruit market to 3%

US has become largest market for agricultural produce from Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/24 17:08
Pineapples from Taiwan on sale in Japan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has cut its reliance on the Chinese market for its fruit exports to 3%, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said Saturday (Dec. 24).

Over the past year, the country has had to deal with sudden bans by China on the import of products including pineapple and other fruits, beer and beverages, fish and seafood. As a result, the share of Taiwan fruit exports to China has dropped from 80% five years ago to 3% now, COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said.

After Taiwan and China joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2002, and even more, after they concluded the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) in 2011, Taiwan’s fruit exports became reliant on one major market, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Chen accused China of discrimination, saying it had never taken similar measures against products from other countries. As a result, it was necessary for Taiwan to drastically cut its reliance on this unfriendly market and develop alternatives, the minister said.

According to Chen, the government’s policy has been successful. During 2022, the United States had become the prime destination for agricultural produce from Taiwan, followed by Japan.
fruit exports
agricultural exports
Taiwan-China trade
import ban
Council of Agriculture
COA
Chen Chi-chung

