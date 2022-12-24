Taipei health bureau warns some Chinese-made capsules contain carcinogens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City's health bureau on Friday (Dec. 23) warned that a health food manufacturer based in Taipei imported carcinogenic capsules and demanded the vendor recall the products.

The capsules were found to contain ethylene oxide (EtO), a cancer-causing substance, during a recent random inspection in Pingtung. The manufacturer was asked on Friday to issue a recall and pull the products from shelves.

ATP, a biotech company that manufactured the products in question for the health and wellness brand enge, told health officials that a total of 100,000 capsules in question were imported from China, among which 46,000 had been used for its vitamin C products, which are mainly sold on e-commerce platforms, including jujube. The expiry date of the products recalled is July 21, 2024.

Those purchasing the products in question can reach out to jujube's customer service at flcservice@fineliving.com.tw for refunds or compensation.