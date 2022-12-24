Alexa
Dwight Howard to play mainly in home games in Taiwan due to knee issues

Taiwan's T1 League considering allowing each team to have four foreign players, up from three

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/24 15:45
Dwight Howard played in a T1 league game. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Leopards head coach Liu Chia-fa (劉嘉發) on Saturday (Dec. 24) told reporters that Dwight Howard will play mainly in home games for the time being because of knee issues.

The eight-time NBA All-Star suffered a knee injury earlier in the T1 League season that sidelined him for a couple of weeks. After back-to-back games on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, Howard said his knee was giving him some problems, which led to the team sitting him out for a home game on Dec. 18.

Howard also sat out Saturday's (Dec. 24) game in Tainan against the TSG Ghosthawks. During an interview before the game with the media, the coach said Howard will mostly be playing in home games until his knee gets better.

Meanwhile, the T1 League's secretary general said they are talking to teams about changing the current rule which allows each team to have only three foreign players and increase it to four foreign players in light of Howard's injury. Each team would be allowed to dress three foreign players a game, while the fourth would remain on the bench.
NBA
T1 League
Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard

