Taiwan Railways to charge for return of lost objects

Extra charge if owner does not show up to pick up property within two days

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/24 15:34
Passengers who want property they lost on the train returned, will have to pay for the service. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) will start charging at least NT$34 ($1.11) early next year to return a lost object to its owner, reports said Saturday (Dec. 24).

The minimum tariff will apply to journeys of less than 300 kilometers, going up to NT$38 for distances from 300 to 600 km, and to NT$46 for more than 600 km, at least for an object weighing less than 10 kilograms, UDN reported.

According to the TRA, more than 10,000 objects were reported lost on the railway network each month, with between 10% and 20% of the owners asking their property to be delivered to a particular railway station. Umbrellas, thermos bottles, and earphones were the objects most often reported lost.

Under the new system, if the owners fail to pick up their property within two days, they will be charged an extra NT$25 per day per item, with six months as the maximum period for safekeeping.

The payment system is expected to be launched around the Jan. 20-30 Lunar New Year holiday period, but for fragile or expensive items, the owner might be asked to pay first before the TRA considers transporting them.
