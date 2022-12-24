Migrant workers in Taiwan to be welcomed with one-stop service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On a crisp Saturday (Dec. 24) afternoon, an auditorium in Taoyuan was filled to capacity with government dignitaries and civil servants celebrating the soon to open one-stop service center for migrant workers.

Beginning Jan.1, migrant workers entering Taiwan from Taoyuan International Airport will make their first stop at a 500-bed converted three-star hotel facility in Longtan. It is here they will spend three days acclimating to the environment and culture of their host country, and most importantly, to receive a lesson in labor rights for their own protection.

Andy Lee (李健光) and Yuki Hsu (徐懷鈺), emcees of the event, warmly welcomed the assembled crowd and provided a few details about the importance of the new facility. “According to the Ministry of Labor, 12,000 migrant workers for industrial work and 7,000 for household work arrive each month,” said Lee.

The sheer number of migrant workers meant the government needed an intermediary step before the workers directly entered the labor force. The one-stop center will host courses culminating in a certificate, better preparing migrants for their Taiwan journey.

An impromptu question and answer session with local media. (Taiwan News photo)

The first speaker of the day was Deputy Labor Minister Wang An-pang (王安邦) who remarked that migrants coming to Tawan are “VIP,” a reference to the fact that the majority come from native countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

He said the new center would be open 365 days a year, helping migrant laborers have a more complete understanding of Taiwan. Furthermore, the facility would help speed up paperwork which typically could take six weeks to complete and would be reduced to just three days with the help of other ministries.

“As long as they register five days in advance, when they land, they can check in here and receive support in different languages. This will be a great help to migrant workers and it will also help Taiwan with its aging society,” said Wang.

The second speaker for the day was DPP Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) who has long championed the rights of migrant workers. He said Taiwan should improve the way it recruits migrant workers and educate and train them before transferring them to their employers, in some instances, care recipient families. He added that this facility could help close the gap as migrant workers can come here to learn their rights before entering Taiwan society.

Last official duty for Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan. (Taiwan News photo)

The next speaker was outgoing Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) who noted that the event would be his final duty as an elected official. He thanked everyone for attending and rattled off some figures regarding both the size of the migrant population and his personal accomplishments during his eight-year tenure.

“Taoyuan has 119,000 migrant workers in industrial fields, and 18,000 in housework. This together accounts for one-sixth of all the migrant workers in Taiwan. The cost of adaptation is high, but this is being lowered through this three-day and two-night program. It is a good program backed by the Ministry of Labor, and we need the support of migrants for both industrial work and housework,” said Cheng.

Later he went on to add that Taiwan is entering a super-aged society and there is a need for migrant workers to contribute along the lines of the central government’s Long Term Care Act.

“Taoyuan is the biggest industrial city in Taiwan. During my two terms and eight years of service, the population has grown by 220,000 people and investment has increased by NT$900 billion,” he added.

A view outside the one-stop facility to open Jan. 1. (Taiwan News photo)

Deputy Manager One-stop Training Program Eric Yang (楊偉光) said the program is still in an experimental phase but hoped it could consolidate all of the services and paperwork associated with new migrant labor arrivals in Taiwan. He also hoped that it could reduce the shock that some migrant workers might experience upon entering the work force.

“The Ministry of Labor has been planning this for one year and we have been looking to initiate this service so workers and employers can save time and become better familiar with each other before starting their service.”

Yang said the basic itinerary for their stay in this facility would include check-in and an eight-hour training course followed by a small test. The training would be centered on adapting to Taiwan's society, culture, and their basic rights under all applicable labor laws, while on the third day, all their forms and documentation will be presented to them.

“We hope to educate them about such things as overtime work, a typical work schedule which is six days of work and one day of rest. We also need to inform them that employers can‘t confiscate part of their earnings as a guarantee or prevent them from leaving the house by holding their ID card and passport, or asking them to pay for their own food,” said Yang.

He added that upon completing their stay in the facility, all migrant workers will be asked to download a special app that can connect them to resources made available to them, as well as be educated about the special 1955 hotline.

While the new facility comes with considerable costs for the Ministry of Labor, it is hoped that the program will eventually pay for itself by raising Taiwan’s status as a desirable location or first-choice destination for migrant workers.

Yang says the international market for such labor is quite competitive now, with Taiwan regularly competing against other Asian nations such as Japan and South Korea to attract the most qualified workers. Ensuring that new arrivals get off to a good start and receive the right training and documentation could end up paying many dividends.