Taiwan adds 17,949 local COVID cases, 36 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 17,949 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Dec. 24) as well as 36 deaths and 117 imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new figure for local infections amounted to a rise of 16.06% from the previous Saturday, while officials predicted the daily number would exceed 20,000 and reach a peak in late January and early February.

Saturday’s new local cases included 8,102 males and 9,828 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 3,533, followed by Taichung City with 2,240 cases, and Taoyuan City with 2,062. Taipei, Kaohsiung, and Tainan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 36 newly reported deaths were 20 male and 16 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, with 32 suffering from chronic diseases and 26 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between June 28 and Dec. 21, and passed away between June 27 and Dec. 21.

The 117 new imported cases included 62 males and 55 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 23 and Dec. 22.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 8,681,672 COVID cases, including 8,642,254 domestic cases and 39,364 imported ones. The 15,075 fatalities include 15,058 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,947 deaths, Taipei City 1,642, Taichung City 1,606, Kaohsiung City 1,475, Tainan City 1,123, and Taoyuan City 1,112.