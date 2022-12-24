Alexa
Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing

By Associated Press
2022/12/24 06:28
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg (45) stops a shot by Minnesota Wild center Mason Shaw (15) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wed...

Minnesota Wild's Mason Shaw, second from left, and Vancouver Canucks' Curtis Lazar, right, get into a scuffle during the first period of an NHL hockey...

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.

The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The play with Shaw occurred during the second period of Minnesota's 5-2 loss at San Jose on Thursday's night. Shaw was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and game misconduct.

