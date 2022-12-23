Italy's Meloni visits Iraq, seeks deeper ties

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said that Baghdad wanted to develop closer ties with Rome during a visit by Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni is on her first bilateral trip outside Europe. During the visit, she also met with Italian troops posted in Iraq.

What did the two leaders say?

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said at a joint press conference with Meloni that the two leaders had "expressed our disposition to develop economic cooperation in all fields, especially agriculture, water and health."

He invited "companies specialized in infrastructure but also in the exploitation of gas" to come to Iraq.

The Iraqi premier said that Baghdad is "prepared to supply Italy with what it needs in terms of oil and gas." Iraq has an output of 3.3 million barrels per day, making it the second largest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Iraq is seeking to eliminate the highly polluting practice of gas flaring, a precursor to oil extraction. Captured and treated flared gas could help address Iraq's power shortages.

Al-Sudani said that Iraq also expects to benefit from "Italian experience in the field of religious and archeological tourism."

"Iraq is an ally that has once again shown that it believes in democracy in recently forming a government," Meloni was cited by Italian daily Il Giornale as saying.

Meloni "reiterated Italy's support for Iraq's stability and security" and "showed interest in the presence of Italian companies" in the country, Iraq's state news agency INA reported.

"A strong Iraq is a condition for prosperity and stability in the Middle East," Meloni said during her meeting with al-Sudani. She added that her visit "represents the start of distinguished relations that unite two allied peoples."

Meloni visits Italian troops in Iraq

Italy has 1,000 army personnel between Erbil and Baghdad. It has had a presence in the region since 2003, following the US-led invasion and overthrow of the government of strongman Saddam Hussein.

Under operation Prima Parthica, Italian troops help staff multinational commands and train local armed forces and police.

Meloni said it was an "immense honor" to visit Italian troops in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdistan region.

