NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|32
|26
|4
|2
|54
|126
|71
|18-0-2
|8-4-0
|6-3-0
|Carolina
|33
|21
|6
|6
|48
|100
|85
|9-3-1
|12-3-5
|8-1-0
|Toronto
|34
|21
|7
|6
|48
|111
|82
|13-2-3
|8-5-3
|5-1-1
|New Jersey
|33
|22
|9
|2
|46
|112
|83
|10-7-1
|12-2-1
|5-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|33
|19
|9
|5
|43
|114
|95
|10-3-3
|9-6-2
|5-1-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|19
|11
|5
|43
|116
|96
|8-6-4
|11-5-1
|4-5-0
|Tampa Bay
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|115
|97
|12-4-1
|8-7-0
|7-5-0
|Washington
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|107
|101
|10-5-1
|8-8-3
|3-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|107
|97
|9-6-0
|9-8-2
|7-4-0
|Detroit
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|98
|105
|8-6-3
|6-5-4
|3-5-2
|Buffalo
|32
|16
|14
|2
|34
|127
|109
|7-8-2
|9-6-0
|4-6-1
|Florida
|34
|15
|15
|4
|34
|113
|115
|8-5-3
|7-10-1
|4-3-1
|Montreal
|33
|15
|15
|3
|33
|93
|114
|7-9-0
|8-6-3
|3-4-0
|Ottawa
|33
|14
|16
|3
|31
|100
|106
|8-8-1
|6-8-2
|4-4-0
|Philadelphia
|34
|11
|16
|7
|29
|85
|113
|7-9-1
|4-7-6
|4-6-4
|Columbus
|32
|10
|20
|2
|22
|87
|130
|8-11-1
|2-9-1
|3-6-1
|Vegas
|35
|23
|11
|1
|47
|117
|96
|9-9-0
|14-2-1
|5-4-1
|Dallas
|34
|19
|9
|6
|44
|121
|97
|9-4-3
|10-5-3
|6-2-3
|Winnipeg
|33
|21
|11
|1
|43
|110
|84
|12-5-0
|9-6-1
|11-2-0
|Los Angeles
|36
|19
|12
|5
|43
|120
|126
|10-5-2
|9-7-3
|5-4-2
|Seattle
|32
|18
|10
|4
|40
|113
|104
|9-6-2
|9-4-2
|7-2-2
|Minnesota
|33
|19
|12
|2
|40
|106
|95
|11-6-1
|8-6-1
|5-2-0
|Colorado
|31
|18
|11
|2
|38
|93
|82
|9-5-2
|9-6-0
|7-2-1
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|124
|117
|9-8-1
|9-6-1
|3-3-0
|Calgary
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|107
|107
|10-6-2
|5-6-5
|5-2-2
|St. Louis
|33
|16
|16
|1
|33
|101
|119
|6-7-1
|10-9-0
|3-4-1
|Nashville
|31
|14
|13
|4
|32
|80
|95
|8-5-2
|6-8-2
|4-4-2
|Vancouver
|32
|14
|15
|3
|31
|109
|127
|6-9-1
|8-6-2
|8-2-0
|San Jose
|35
|11
|18
|6
|28
|108
|129
|4-10-5
|7-8-1
|2-5-5
|Arizona
|31
|10
|16
|5
|25
|85
|116
|4-3-2
|6-13-3
|0-2-2
|Anaheim
|34
|9
|22
|3
|21
|81
|143
|5-8-0
|4-14-3
|4-5-0
|Chicago
|31
|7
|20
|4
|18
|70
|120
|4-12-2
|3-8-2
|0-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Boston 3, Winnipeg 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO
Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT
San Jose 5, Minnesota 2
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, ppd
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
