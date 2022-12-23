Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/23 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 32 26 4 2 54 126 71
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 34 15 15 4 34 113 115
Montreal 33 15 15 3 33 93 114
Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 33 21 6 6 48 100 85
New Jersey 33 22 9 2 46 112 83
Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96
Washington 35 18 13 4 40 107 101
N.Y. Islanders 34 18 14 2 38 107 97
Philadelphia 34 11 16 7 29 85 113
Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 130
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 34 19 9 6 44 121 97
Winnipeg 33 21 11 1 43 110 84
Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95
Colorado 31 18 11 2 38 93 82
St. Louis 33 16 16 1 33 101 119
Nashville 31 14 13 4 32 80 95
Arizona 31 10 16 5 25 85 116
Chicago 31 7 20 4 18 70 120
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 35 23 11 1 47 117 96
Los Angeles 36 19 12 5 43 120 126
Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104
Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 124 117
Calgary 34 15 12 7 37 107 107
Vancouver 32 14 15 3 31 109 127
San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129
Anaheim 34 9 22 3 21 81 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 5, Minnesota 2

Friday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled