All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 32 26 4 2 54 126 71 Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82 Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97 Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 Florida 34 15 15 4 34 113 115 Montreal 33 15 15 3 33 93 114 Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 33 21 6 6 48 100 85 New Jersey 33 22 9 2 46 112 83 Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95 N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96 Washington 35 18 13 4 40 107 101 N.Y. Islanders 34 18 14 2 38 107 97 Philadelphia 34 11 16 7 29 85 113 Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 130

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 34 19 9 6 44 121 97 Winnipeg 33 21 11 1 43 110 84 Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95 Colorado 31 18 11 2 38 93 82 St. Louis 33 16 16 1 33 101 119 Nashville 31 14 13 4 32 80 95 Arizona 31 10 16 5 25 85 116 Chicago 31 7 20 4 18 70 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 35 23 11 1 47 117 96 Los Angeles 36 19 12 5 43 120 126 Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 124 117 Calgary 34 15 12 7 37 107 107 Vancouver 32 14 15 3 31 109 127 San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129 Anaheim 34 9 22 3 21 81 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 5, Minnesota 2

Friday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled