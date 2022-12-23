Paris shooting kills 3, suspected gunman arrested

A shooting in central Paris left three dead and several injured on Friday, French prosecutors said.

"There are three dead, one person in intensive care and two people with serious injuries, and the suspect, who was arrested, has also been injured, notably to the face," a prosecutor told reporters at the scene.

The lawyer of the Kurdish cultural center that had been targeted said all the people confirmed dead were members of the local Kurdish community, according to the Reuters news agency.

Officials had initially announced two deaths and four injuries, including two in critical condition. They later raised the death toll to three.

"An investigation has been opened for murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated violence," prosecutors said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that he would travel to the scene of the "dramatic" shooting.

What we know about the shooting

The gunman opened fire in the Rue d'Enghien, a street lined with small shops and cafes in Paris' 10th arrondissement.

The mayor of the arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard, told reporters that the shooting took place at a Kurdish community center, a restaurant facing it and at a hair salon.

The French AFP news agency reported, citing witnesses, that seven or eight shots had been fired.

"It was total panic. We locked ourselves inside [a shop]," a witness was quoted as saying by AFP.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo thanked the police for "their decisive intervention" in the incident.

The shooting came as the French capital's streets were bustling with activity before the Christmas weekend.

Police warned people to avoid the area, near the Gare de l'Est train station, as emergency workers were at the scene of the shooting.

Suspect previously charged with racist violence

The suspect, a man in his 60s, had attacked a migrant center a year ago, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told reporters.

He had previously been charged with premeditated armed violence with a racist motive, she said, adding that he had been placed in detention and only released recently.

Whether Friday's attack was motivated by racism "will obviously form part of our investigations which are starting now with the deployment of large numbers of people," she said.

