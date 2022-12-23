Taiwan university holds master forum on carbohydrate-based solutions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a master forum held at National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) on Friday morning (Dec. 23), top scientists and business representatives presented their work on carbohydrate-based solutions.

The event’s speakers include former Academia Sinica President Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠), Moderna Genomics General Manager and Chief Scientific Officer Eric Huang (黃翊群), and Yuen Foong Yu Academy President Ho Shou-chuan (何壽川). Wong’s and Huang’s keynote speeches focused on carbohydrate chemistry as the foundation of mRNA technology and vaccine development, while Ho talked about reinvigorating the carbohydrate economy by having carbohydrates replace fossil fuel as an energy source.

Wong, who is a biochemist and serves as the Scripps Family Chair Professor at the Scripps Research Institute, developed the carbohydrate chip technology using one-pot polysaccharide synthesis, allowing for the rapid detection of cancer cells or viruses. He also worked with Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center to discover that carbohydrate structures on virus spike proteins can aid the development of mono-carbohydrate-decorated spike protein and universal mRNA vaccines, improving a vaccine’s preventive function against rapidly evolving viruses.



Wong Chi-huey is the Scripps Family Chair Professor at the Scripps Research Institute. (National Cheng Kung University photo)

Huang spoke on a similar topic, as he was the one who pushed for Moderna to expand its mRNA technology from pharmaceutical production to include vaccine development.

In addition to biochemistry, carbohydrates are also a potential solution to the industry sector’s energy transition dilemma, according to NCKU. As Earth is abundant in carbohydrates, Ho has proposed replacing fossil fuels by using the innovative cellulose dissolution technology to develop sustainable materials for the textile industry.

The solution may redefine and restructure agriculture and facilitate the circular economy, allowing the world to better take on food safety and climate change challenges.



Eric Huang is the general manager and chief scientific officer of Moderna Genomics. (National Cheng Kung University photo)



Ho Shou-chuan is the president of Yuen Foong Yu Academy. (National Cheng Kung University photo)