Delegation of 12 Japan House of Councilors members to visit Taiwan

LDP group will meet President Tsai, visit Abe statue in Kaohsiung

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/23 19:42
LDP politician Seko Hiroshige speaks during an interview as trade minister in 2018. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) politician Seko Hiroshige will lead 11 other members of Japan’s upper house of the Diet on a visit to Taiwan next week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (Dec. 23).

The delegation of LDP members of the House of Councilors were all considered supporters of late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who achieved a large measure of popularity in Taiwan due to his statements in favor of the country in its resistance against bullying by China.

During its Dec. 26-29 stay, the group will visit Abe’s statue in Kaohsiung City, as well as meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other government leaders, and pay its respects at the grave of President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).

MOFA described Seko as a supporter of closer relations between Japan and Taiwan, having promoted a resolution last year to back Taiwan’s quest for observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA).
