Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Top Industry Players and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will reach $313.6 billion by 2027, growing by a revised 2020-2027 CAGR of 7.1% owing to the rising need for medicine and pharmaceutical agents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighted with 150 tables and 101 figures, this 223-page report “Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2021-2027 by Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech, HPAPI), Manufacturing Process (Captive, Merchant), Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global API market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Market Driver

This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify API market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BASF

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Based on Synthesis

Synthetic API

– Branded Synthetic API

– Generic Synthetic API

Biotech API by Drug Type:

– Monoclonal Antibodies

– Recombinant Proteins

– Vaccines

– Other Biotech APIs

Biotech API by Customer Base:

– Innovative Biologic API

– Generic Biosimilar API

Biotech API by Expression Technology:

– Mammalian Expression

– Microbial Expression

– Yeast Expression

– Insect Expression

– Other Expression Technologies

HPAPI

– Branded HPAPI

– Generic HPAPI

Based on Manufacturing Process

Captive Manufacturing

– Branded Captive API

– Generic Captive API

Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Type:

– Branded Merchant API

– Generic Merchant API

Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Synthesis:

– Merchant Synthetic API

– Merchant Biotech API

Based on Therapeutic Application

– Infectious Diseases

– Oncology

– Ophthalmology

– Cardiovascular Disorders

– Central Nervous System

– Pulmonary Disorders

– Orthopedics

– Other Applications

Based on Drug Type

– Branded Prescription Drugs

– Generic Prescription Drugs

– OTC Drugs

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

