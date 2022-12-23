North America Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Research Report and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the North America Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market . The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. North America pharmaceutical CDMO market is expected to grow by 6.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $101.1 billion by 2030 driven by increasing demand for biological therapies and specialty medicines, rising demand for cost control in drug development, and rising healthcare expenditures.

Market Driver

This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 50 figures, this 131-page report “North America Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2020-2030 by Category, Service Type (CMO, CRO), Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America pharmaceutical CDMO market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify pharmaceutical CDMO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Service Type, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Company Profiles of CMO:

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

8.3.2 Company Profiles of CRO:

Charles River Laboratories

CMIC Co. Ltd

Covance Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

LSK Global Pharma Service Co Ltd

Novotech Pty Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quanticate Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd

SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

Syneos Health Inc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.

Based on Category

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Biopharmaceutical Industry

Based on Service Type

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

– Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) (further split into Branded API Manufacturing and Generic API Manufacturing)

– Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) (further segmented into Solid Dosage, Oral Liquids, Parenteral/Injectables, Other FDFs)

– Secondary Packaging

Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO)

– CRO for Pre-clinical Development

– CRO for Phase I Trials

– CRO for Phase II Trials

– CRO for Phase III Trials

– CRO for Phase IV Trials

– Laboratory Services

– Consulting Services

– Data Management Services

Based on Therapeutic Application

– Infectious Diseases

– Oncology

– Metabolic Disorders

– Cardiovascular Disorders

– Central Nervous System

– Pulmonary Disorders

– Gastrointestinal Disorders

– Other Therapeutic Applications

Based on End User

– Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

– Medical Device Companies

– Academic Institutes

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in pharmaceutical CDMO market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

