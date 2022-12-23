Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size, Share, Prominent Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Europe pharmaceutical CRO market accounted for $11.96 billion in 2019 and will grow by 7.9% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidence of disease, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing dependence on contract research organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity.
Market Driver
This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.
Highlighted with 36 tables and 45 figures, this 113-page report “Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2020-2030 by Service, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe pharmaceutical CRO market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify pharmaceutical CRO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Charles River Laboratories
CMIC Co. Ltd
Covance Inc.
Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd
ICON Plc
IQVIA Holdings Inc.
LSK Global Pharma Service Co Ltd
Novotech Pty Ltd
PAREXEL International Corporation
Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)
PRA Health Sciences Inc.
Quanticate Ltd
Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd
SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)
Syneos Health Inc.
WuXi AppTec Inc.
Based on Service
– CRO for Pre-clinical Development
– CRO for Phase I Trials
– CRO for Phase II Trials
– CRO for Phase III Trials
– CRO for Phase IV Trials
– Laboratory Services
– Consulting Services
– Data Management Services
Based on Therapeutic Application
– Infectious Diseases
– Oncology
– Metabolic Disorders
– Cardiovascular Disorders
– Central Nervous System
– Respiratory Disorders
– Gastrointestinal Disorders
– Other Therapeutic Applications
Based on End User
– Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
– Medical Device Companies
– Academic Institutes
GeographicallY
– Germany
– UK
– France
– Spain
– Italy
– Russia
– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in pharmaceutical CRO market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
