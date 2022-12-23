AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 16 - DEC. 22

From the continuing aggression across Ukraine to fans reacting to World Cup games in France and Morocco and the nurses' strikes in England, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis, in Athens.

