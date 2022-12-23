Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/12/23 15:42
A woman cries in front of the building which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Russian forces launched ...

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)

The letters 'Z' and 'V' that symbolise Russia's special military operation in Ukraine adorn the entrance to the Gorky Park decorated for the New Year ...

A girl stands behind an honor guard outside the Heroes' Cemetery in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after a memorial religious service f...

Pope Francis looks at a nativity scene as he leaves after his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (...

People walk past the Paris' Hotel de Ville townhall illuminated and decorated with its Christmas lightings, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Phot...

France supporters react after the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France, in Paris, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus...

People react while watching the World Cup final soccer match between France and Argentina, outside a cafe in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Dec. ...

The players of Morocco national soccer team celebrate on a bus and wave during a homecoming parade in central Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. ...

Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, Turkey, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Only the television tower looks out over the fog that covers the city of Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A dog joins Ambulance workers on a picket line in London, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain are staging a 24-hour st...

Firefighters dressed as Santas and dangled on ropes as they scale down the Athens' main children's hospital to deliver Christmas presents to young can...

DEC. 16 - DEC. 22

From the continuing aggression across Ukraine to fans reacting to World Cup games in France and Morocco and the nurses' strikes in England, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis, in Athens.

