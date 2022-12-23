Smart Cities Market Share Industry Growing Rapidly with Recent Demand, Trends, Development, Revenue and Forecast 2022-2030

A recent report published by Astute Analytica gives an overview of the current situation of the global Smart Cities Market. The market study’s anticipated years are 2022 to 2030.
Global Smart Cities Market is projected to have a major leap forward in revenue from US$ 1,25,325.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 6,70,424.1 Mn by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
The research study offers important market data, including growth-influencing factors, roadblocks, and opportunities and strategies for getting over them.
The study also contains industry information, such as market value, share, CAGR, size, etc., to make market examination simple for new entrants. The study also provides analyses of the economy, politics, technology, society, law, and the environment.
The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.
Leading Competitors
ABB Limited, Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, and other prominent players
The Smart Cities Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.
The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.
The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.
Segmentation Analysis
Smart Cities Market Segmentation
Following are the different segments of the Global Smart Cities Market: –
By Technology Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Deep Machine Learning
- Artificial Neural Network
- Voice Recognition
- Pattern Recognition
- Natural Language Processing
- Others
- Big Data Analytics
- Cellular Technology
- 5G Technology
- Others
- Cloud Technology
- Edge Computing
- High-Performance Computing
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Satellite Network
- Cellular Network
- Radio Frequency Identification
- Near Field Communication
- Wi-Fi
- Quantum Computing
- Others
By Component Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Hardware
- Camera
- Sensors/Detectors
- Meters
- Vehicles
- Smart Robots
- Others
- Software
- Cloud (IoT) Platform
- Public
- Private
- Data Management & Analytics
- Cyber Security
- Remote Monitoring
- Cloud (IoT) Platform
- Services
- Consulting
- System Integration and Deployment
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Application Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Smart Transportation
- Parking Management
- Ticketing & Travel Management
- Traffic Management
- Passenger Information Management System
- Freight Information System
- Other Smart Transportation Systems
- Smart Utilities
- Energy management
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure
- Smart Grid
- Water Management
- Distribution Management
- Other Smart Utilities
- Smart Governance
- E-Governance Solutions
- Smart Public Safety
- Law Enforcement
- City Planning
- Other Governance Services
- Smart Home & Building
- Building Automation System
- Energy Management Systems
- Parking Management System
- Emergency Management System
- Other Smart Building System
- Smart Citizen Service
- Smart Education
- Smart Healthcare
- Emergency Response System
- Video Surveillance System
- Assisted Living Solution
- Other Citizen Services
- Smart Mobility
- Electric Vehicle Charging
- Tunnel Management
- Tolling Management
- Other Mobility Solutions
- Other Applications
By Deployment Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Cloud
- On-premise
By region Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
- Africa
- Nairobi
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of Africa
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
