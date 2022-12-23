Network as a Service Market Size, Share, Competition, Growth, Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2022-2027

A recent report published by Astute Analytica gives an overview of the current situation of the global Network as a Service Market. The market study’s anticipated years are 2022 to 2027.

Global Network as a Service Market was valued at US$ 15,326.9 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,18,709.3 Mn by 2027. The market is expected to register an astounding CAGR of 40.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The research study offers important market data, including growth-influencing factors, roadblocks, and opportunities and strategies for getting over them.

The study also contains industry information, such as market value, share, CAGR, size, etc., to make market examination simple for new entrants. The study also provides analyses of the economy, politics, technology, society, law, and the environment.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Telstra Corporation Limited, VMware, Inc., AT&T Inc., and other prominent players

The Network as a Service Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

Network as a Service Market Segmentation

Following are the different segments of theGlobal Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market: –

Component Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Infrastructure services

Technology services

Type Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Wide AreaNetwork Services

Local AreaNetwork Services

Wireless as aService(WaaS)

Enhanced MobileServices

Voice as aService(VaaS)

Security as aService(SaaS)

Service Model Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Bandwidth on demand

Cloud-based services

Integrated Network Security as a Service

Virtual Private Network

Wide-area network

Enterprise Size Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

End-user Industry Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Others

By Region Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



