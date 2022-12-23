39 financial institutions honored by Taiwan's credit bureau for sustainable practices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The country's only domestic credit-reporting agency gave out awards to 88 financial institutions and individuals on Friday (Dec. 23).

The awards recognize their dedication and attention to detail and quality of credit reports, against the backdrop of an increased systemic risk to the financial sector this year.

The 16th annual awards event, recognized good management of credit risk, which has become even more important in the turbulent post-pandemic capital market. This year, several insurers faced a double whammy following a sharp rise in pandemic insurance payouts for their cheap policies when the Taiwan government phased out its zero-COVID policy, at a time of investment losses in stock markets.

To improve the accessibility, accuracy, and quality of credit information, Taiwan's Joint Credit Information Center (JCIC), which is responsible for collecting, processing, and exchanging credit data among financial institutions, has established three awards since 2007. This year, 39 institutions and 49 staff members were selected to receive the awards.

The awards ceremony was attended by Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Vice Chairperson Hsiao Tsuey-ling (蕭翠玲), FSC Banking Bureau Director-General Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛), Bankers Association Chairman Paul C. D. Lei (雷仲達), COA Bureau of Agricultural Finance Acting Director Lee Tsung-yung (李聰勇), and executives from the winning institutions.

Among the winning institutions chosen for their outstanding performance in internal control and audit were:

First Commercial Bank

E.SUN Bank

Taiwan Cooperative Bank

King's Town Bank

Taichung Commercial Bank

Mizuho Bank (Taipei Branch)

Second Credit Cooperative Association of Taichung

Changhua Fishermen's Association

Miaoli Chunan Farmers' Association

Taichung Wufeng Farmers' Association

TransGlobe Life

Taiwan Rakuten Card

The institutions that won awards for their reliable credit checks were:

Bank of Taiwan

Yuanta Commercial Bank

Cathay United Bank

Bank of Kaohsiung

Sunny Bank

DBS Taipei Branch

Second Credit Cooperative Association of Taichung

New Taipei's XinZuang District Farmers' Association

New Taipei's Pan Chiao Farmers' Association

New Taipei's Chongho Farmers' Association

Chunghua Post Co

In the same award category, Southern Taiwan Credit Union was awarded for its efforts to help financial institutions give quality credit reports.

The credit card issuers awarded in the same category were Cathay United Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, and Sunny Bank.

The other institutions recognized for improving the diversity of their credit reports were:

Cathay United Bank

CTBC Bank

First Commercial Bank

Land Bank of Taiwan

Taichung Commercial Bank

Jih Sun International

United Overseas Bank

Taichung's Dali District Farmers' Association

Taichung's Longjing Farmers' Association

Changhua's Huatan Farmers' Association

Cathay Life Insurance

Keelung Second Credit Cooperative

To align with FSC's sustainable and green initiatives, JCIC this year particularly encouraged banking institutions to lend money to environmentally friendly businesses. It also promoted the adoption of "Fast Identity Online" solutions to improve the efficiency of credit checks, the organization said.