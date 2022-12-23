Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Asus overclocks Intel Core i9-13900K over 9 Ghz

Team used liquid helium to cool Intel chip and break world record

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/23 16:26
Asus. (Reuters photo)

Asus. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus announced over Twitter on Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it was able to overclock an Intel Core i9-13900K to over 9 Ghz, setting a new world record.

Overclocking experts Pieter Plaiser and Jon Sandstrom helped break the record at an Asus office in Taiwan earlier this month, according to PC Magazine. The Core i9-13900K under normal conditions is made to offer max boost speeds of 5.8 Ghz, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Overclockers normally use liquid nitrogen to cool down CPUs to reach faster clock speeds, but Asus this time used liquid helium because it can get even colder, PC Magazine said.

The team at Asus first cooled the Intel processor down to - 196 C using liquid nitrogen, and then brought the temperature even further down to - 250 C using liquid helium. The team used Asus’ ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard with a metal pot installed over the Intel processor so that the liquid helium could be used to cool the CPU, per PC Magazine.

In the end, the Intel chip was able to hit a speed of 9,008 Mhz while the temperature was - 250 C achieving a new world record. The previous record was set back in October at 8.8 Ghz also by Asus using Intel’s Core i9-13900K chip.
Asus
Intel
overclocking
Core i9-13900K

RELATED ARTICLES

Asus releases VivoWatch 5 Aero fitness tracker in Taiwan
Asus releases VivoWatch 5 Aero fitness tracker in Taiwan
2022/12/19 15:49
Asus named most valuable Taiwanese brand in 2022 by Interbrand
Asus named most valuable Taiwanese brand in 2022 by Interbrand
2022/11/24 16:55
Chip sector preparing for downturn amid economic slowdown
Chip sector preparing for downturn amid economic slowdown
2022/10/31 16:14
AMD looking to secure 2nm, 3nm chips from Taiwan’s TSMC
AMD looking to secure 2nm, 3nm chips from Taiwan’s TSMC
2022/09/23 15:08
Taiwan's TSMC No. 1 in global semiconductor sales in 3Q
Taiwan's TSMC No. 1 in global semiconductor sales in 3Q
2022/09/13 12:11