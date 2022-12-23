Taiwan’s Asus overclocks Intel Core i9-13900K over 9 Ghz

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus announced over Twitter on Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it was able to overclock an Intel Core i9-13900K to over 9 Ghz, setting a new world record.

Overclocking experts Pieter Plaiser and Jon Sandstrom helped break the record at an Asus office in Taiwan earlier this month, according to PC Magazine. The Core i9-13900K under normal conditions is made to offer max boost speeds of 5.8 Ghz, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Overclockers normally use liquid nitrogen to cool down CPUs to reach faster clock speeds, but Asus this time used liquid helium because it can get even colder, PC Magazine said.

The team at Asus first cooled the Intel processor down to - 196 C using liquid nitrogen, and then brought the temperature even further down to - 250 C using liquid helium. The team used Asus’ ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard with a metal pot installed over the Intel processor so that the liquid helium could be used to cool the CPU, per PC Magazine.

In the end, the Intel chip was able to hit a speed of 9,008 Mhz while the temperature was - 250 C achieving a new world record. The previous record was set back in October at 8.8 Ghz also by Asus using Intel’s Core i9-13900K chip.