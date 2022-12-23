Pettersson has 5-point night, adds SO winner for Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored his second goal of the game to tie it with 1:20 left in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Vancouver Canucks' 6-5 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Pettersson, who also had three assists, drilled a hard shot from above the faceoff circle to tie it with goalie Spencer Martin off for an extra attacker.

The Canucks had a power play with a minute left in the 3-on-3 overtime after Seattle’s Jordan Eberle was called for holding, but couldn’t score.

Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and two assists for Vancouver, Lane Pederson scored his first goal in his third NHL game and added an assist, and Brock Boeser also connected. The Canucks have beaten the Kraken all six times they've met.

Martin stopped 31 shots for Vancouver.

Daniel Sprong scored twice for Seattle, and Jared McCann, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alex Wennberg also had goals. Bjorkstrand and Sprong struck 10 seconds apart in the second to give Seattle a 3-1 lead.

Kuzmenko cut it to 4-3 at 5:13, scoring off the rebound of Pederson's shot.

Sprong scored his second of the night just over a minute later, tipping in a pass from Brandon Tanev. Boeser got Vancouver back within one, redirecting Pettersson shot past goalie Martin Jones on a power play at 8:52.

Jones made 32 saves.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host Calgary on Wednesday night.

Canucks: At Edmonton on Friday night.

