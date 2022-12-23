Alexa
Taiwan legislative speaker invited to talk at religious event in US

You Si-kun also likely to attend National Prayer Breakfast

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/23 15:51
Legislative Speaker You Si-kun.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) has been invited to give a speech at next month’s International Religious Freedom (IRF) summit in Washington, D.C., reports said Friday (Dec. 23).

As the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 event takes place on the eve of the Feb. 2 National Prayer Breakfast, You is widely expected to attend the latter, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. He is also likely to visit and speak at think tanks, the report said, adding he was traveling in his capacity as chairman of the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy.

IRF Secretariat President Nadine Maenza visited Taiwan in November and reportedly invited You to the summit, while also discussing hosting the next summit in Taiwan in May.

The legislative speaker has attended several religious events over the past year, emphasizing the need for democracies to cooperate in defending religious freedom against authoritarian regimes. Democracies needed to let authoritarian countries know that the cost of invasion would be high, You said.
