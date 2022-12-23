Global Soil for Greenhouse Plant market was valued at 7,160.4 million in 2022, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15,485.2 million from 2022 to 2033. The Soil for Greenhouse Plant market is expected to cross a value by the end of 2033. The Soil for the Greenhouse Plant market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

Global Soil for Greenhouse Plant Market report discusses the innovative concepts of top key players, industry status, and SWOT analysis will be used to help identify opportunities, strengths, weaknesses, and threats related to business competition.

A greenhouse garden needs to have soil. The soil should be rich in nutrients to allow plants to thrive and produce healthy fruits and vegetables. You should also choose soil that drains well, as excess water can quickly cause damage to the roots of a greenhouse plant.

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Worldwide COVID-19 status alongside the economic overview.

• The pandemic caused changes in supply and demand in this vertical industry.

• The market development impact of COVID-19, both long-term and short-term.

Soil for Greenhouse Plant Market – Competitive Landscape :

Scotts Miracle-Gro, Sun Gro, Klasmann-Deilmann, Vermicrop Organics, Premier Tech, ASB Greenworld, Florentaise, Bord na Móna, Westland Horticulture, Lambert, Good Earth Horticulture, Michigan Peat, Matécsa Kft, C Peat, Espoma, FoxFarm

Market Segment by Types:

Potting Mix

Garden Soil

Peat Moss

Professional Soil

Others

Market Segment by Applications:

Indoor Gardening

Outdoor Greenhouse

Others

Geographies:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

