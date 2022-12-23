Photo of the Day: Taiwanese man makes 'antlers' from ginger root

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A local Facebook group member has posted this photo of a homemade pair of "reindeer antlers" featuring ginger roots.

On Wednesday (Dec. 23) a member of the Facebook group Little Waste Club (小廢物俱樂部) posted this photo and wrote: "For this Christmas, I made this little bit of waste by hand."

The headdress, clearly meant to simulate reindeer antlers, consists of two pieces of ginger root, apparently glued to a black, plastic headband.

Below the post, the author included a photo of himself sporting the antlers in his bathroom. Over the past two days, the post has gained 19,000 likes, 15,000 shares, and 3,100 comments, such as:

"It's cold on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, so just break off a piece and make ginger tea, the basic plan works!"

"Annoying and so domineering. You should go to Xinyi District for a walk."

"You can cut off a piece and boil it with tangyuan (glutinous rice balls)."

"You can use white radishes for rabbit ears."

"I suddenly feel that the Christmas headband I bought is useless ... this is more practical."

"I'll help you make one with garlic cloves that can drive away vampires, what do you think?"

One netizen asked, "Can you make rabbit ears and bear ears?" The author responded by joking, "At best I could make bull horns (using croissants)."



Man sports ginger root "antlers." (Facebook, Little Waste Club photo)