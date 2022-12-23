Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwanese man makes 'antlers' from ginger root

Man makes faux reindeer antlers by gluing ginger root to plastic headband

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/23 15:14
Ginger root "antlers." (Facebook, Little Waste Club photo)

Ginger root "antlers." (Facebook, Little Waste Club photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A local Facebook group member has posted this photo of a homemade pair of "reindeer antlers" featuring ginger roots.

On Wednesday (Dec. 23) a member of the Facebook group Little Waste Club (小廢物俱樂部) posted this photo and wrote: "For this Christmas, I made this little bit of waste by hand."

The headdress, clearly meant to simulate reindeer antlers, consists of two pieces of ginger root, apparently glued to a black, plastic headband.

Below the post, the author included a photo of himself sporting the antlers in his bathroom. Over the past two days, the post has gained 19,000 likes, 15,000 shares, and 3,100 comments, such as:

"It's cold on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, so just break off a piece and make ginger tea, the basic plan works!"

"Annoying and so domineering. You should go to Xinyi District for a walk."

"You can cut off a piece and boil it with tangyuan (glutinous rice balls)."

"You can use white radishes for rabbit ears."

"I suddenly feel that the Christmas headband I bought is useless ... this is more practical."

"I'll help you make one with garlic cloves that can drive away vampires, what do you think?"

One netizen asked, "Can you make rabbit ears and bear ears?" The author responded by joking, "At best I could make bull horns (using croissants)."

Photo of the Day: Taiwanese man makes 'antlers' from ginger root
Man sports ginger root "antlers." (Facebook, Little Waste Club photo)
deer
reindeer
Christmas costume
Christmas decoration
Christmas decorations
Christmas
Christmas celebration
Christmas in Taiwan
costume

RELATED ARTICLES

Child creates 'snowy Christmas' with powdered milk at Taipei home
Child creates 'snowy Christmas' with powdered milk at Taipei home
2022/12/22 19:36
2nd cold wave of winter hits Taiwan, lows of 4 C through Christmas
2nd cold wave of winter hits Taiwan, lows of 4 C through Christmas
2022/12/22 12:15
Photo of the Day: Taiwan cops make Christmas tree from crime scene tape
Photo of the Day: Taiwan cops make Christmas tree from crime scene tape
2022/12/21 17:55
Cold weather continues, chilly forecast for Christmas in Taiwan
Cold weather continues, chilly forecast for Christmas in Taiwan
2022/12/21 09:31
Low of 4 C recorded in north Taiwan, 2nd cold front arrives Wednesday
Low of 4 C recorded in north Taiwan, 2nd cold front arrives Wednesday
2022/12/19 10:23