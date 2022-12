Argentine soccer fans gather at the Obelisk landmark illuminated with an image of soccer star Lionel Messi, during a rally in support of the national ... Argentine soccer fans gather at the Obelisk landmark illuminated with an image of soccer star Lionel Messi, during a rally in support of the national soccer team, a day ahead of the World Cup final against France, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Argentine national team went on to beat France on penalties, winning their third World Cup title, and the first since 1986. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)