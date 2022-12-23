Alexa
Taiwan reports 18,965 local COVID cases, deaths surpass 15,000

Friday's local COVID cases were 23.8% increase from last week

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/23 14:23
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin photo)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 18,965 local COVID cases on Friday (Dec. 23), a 23.8% increase from the number reported on the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release, also confirmed 108 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,663,616. The 40 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,039.

Local cases

The local cases included 8,550 males, 10,394 females, and 21 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 40 deaths announced on Friday were 24 males and 16 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 38 had a history of chronic disease, and 27 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 108 imported cases included 49 males and 59 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,663,616 cases, of which 8,624,316 were local and 39,246 were imported. So far, 15,039 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.
