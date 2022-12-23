Mullins' late 3 gets WSU over GW, 66-64 at Diamond Head

HONOLULU (AP) — Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left to give Washington State a 66-64 victory over George Washington on Thursday night in the Diamond Head Classic.

Mouhamed Gueye scored on a putback layup with 24 seconds to go that tied it 63-all. E.J. Clark then made the first of two free throws to give George Washington a one-point lead.

On the ensuing possession, TJ Bamba scooped up a loose ball near the three-point arc and passed to Mullins for the uncontested game-winner.

George Washington got the ball to midcourt before Washington State knocked the ball loose with 0.4 remaining. Following an officials' review, James Bishop's catch-and-shoot near midcourt was short.

Gueye scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Washington State (5-6). Bamba added 17 points and Mullins finished with eight.

Brendan Adams scored 17 points for George Washington (6-5). Bishop was one of four Colonials with 10 points.

Washington State built a seven-point lead early in the second half before GW took its first lead since the opening basket, 50-49, with 6:57 remaining. The game stayed within two points the rest of the way.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Washington State plays the Pepperdine/Hawaii winner in a semifinal while George Washington has a consolation, both on Friday.

