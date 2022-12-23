Pet Wearable Market Growth Post COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts Analysis 2022 to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Pet Wearable Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

Global Pet Wearable Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The Pet Wearable can be defined as smart wearable devices intended for pets. These devices are utilized for identification and tracking of pets. Pet wearable comprised of different devices such as Smart Collar, Smart Vest, Smart Harness, and Smart Camera among others. The growing pet population worldwide and rising advancements in technologies as well as innovative products announced from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) estimates – as of 2021, in UK the pet population in UK estimated at around 34 million. It includes 12 million cats and 12 million dogs, 3.2 million small mammals such as guinea pigs and hamsters, 3 million birds and 1.5 million reptiles. Further, during 2020, in wake of covid 19 pandemic around 3.2 million households in the UK adopted a pet. The growth in UK pet population in mainly driven by Gen Z and Millennials, as two thirds (59%) of new owners are aged 16-34 and 56% of new pet owners have children at home. Moreover, as per American Veterinary Medical association – in 2020, the total pet dog population was estimated at 83.7 million, witnessing for 1.46 dogs per household. Whereas, cat population was estimated at 60 million. In addition, leading market players are coming up with innovative smart pet wearables to leverage the growing adoption of Pet Wearables. For instance, in January 2022, French consumer electronics company Invoxia unveiled a new smart Dog Collar. This new collar measures the dog’s heart rate and measure respiratory rate with the help of radar-based sensors. This collar also provides insights about dog’s daily activity such as walking, running, scratching, eating, drinking, barking, and resting. Also, growing emergence of IoT connected devices and increasing penetration of smartphones worldwide are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of penetration in developing regions and high cost associated with smart pet wearables impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Pet Wearable Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing spending towards pet healthcare as well as presence of leading pet wearable providers in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of pet population and increasing penetration of wearable technology solutions in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Pet Wearable Market across the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Pet Wearable Market Research are Allflex USA Inc., Avid Identification Systems, Inc., Datamars, Fitbark, Garmin Ltd., Intervet Inc., Invisible Fence, Konectera Inc., Nuzzle, PetPace LLC and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

RFID

GPS

Sensors

By Application

Identification & Tracking

Behavior Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Pet Wearable Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

