Retail Cash Management Market Analytical Overview and Size (Value and Volume) by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Retail Cash Management Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Retail Cash Management Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The Retail Cash Management can be defined as a digital cash management solution utilized to forecast, track, and report cash flows in corporates and financial institutions such as Banks, NBFCs etc. Cash management solutions offers different functionalities such as cash tracking, reconciliation, electronic bank account management eBAM), and liquidity management among others. The growing FinTech industry and rising automation in across various industries as well as recent product announcement from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Forum estimates – during 2019, Indian fintech market was valued at USD 26.09 billion and It is projected that by 2025, the market would grow to USD 82.7 billion. Moreover, as per World Economic Forum estimates – during 2019, the total value of transaction values of retail-facing fintech platforms was estimated at USD 357.77 billion and it further increased to USD 526.21 billion in 2020. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to capitalize the adoption of Retail cash management solutions. For instance, in April 2022, BankiFi launched its Open Cash Management platform. The new service gives customers access to different services such as Invoicing, Payments, Collections, Accounting, Cash Forecasting, and Working Capital Optimization Insights among others. Also, growing demand for centralized cash management solutions coupled with increasing penetration of digital banking channels are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment cost associated with retail cash management solutions and rising concern over cyberattacks and data theft impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Retail Cash Management Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing automation and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the BFSI sector as well as rising adoption of automation solutions in banking sector in post covid era, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Retail Cash Management Market across the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Retail Cash Management Market Research are NTT Data Corporation, ALVARA Digital Solutions GmbH, Aurionpro Solutions Limited, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Sopra Banking Software SA, The Sage Group PLC, Tietoevry and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Application

Balance & Transaction Reporting

Cash Flow Forecasting

Corporate Liquidity Management

Payables & Receivables

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Retail Cash Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

