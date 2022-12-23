Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese grandma battles in League of Legends e-sports tourney

Chiang Yi-shu had little knowledge of computers before joining e-sports team

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/23 13:12
Chiang Yi-Shu watches the screen during the competition at Hungkuang University in Taichung, Taiwan on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.Chiang is one of the Le...
Sixty five-year-old esport player Chiang Yi-Shu(left) practices the League of Legends game at home in New Taipei City, Taiwan on Friday, December 16, ...
Sixty five-year-old esport player Chiang Yi-Shu, second from right and her teammates all above 60 years old take part in a competition at the Hungkuan...
Chiang Yi-Shu discusses game strategies with her teammate during the break from the game at Hungkuang University in Taichung, Taiwan on Saturday, Dece...
Sixty five-year-old esport player Chiang Yi-Shu, right, practices at home while explaining the game to her daughter Liang Ying-Fang, left, in New Taip...
Sixty five-year-old Chiang Yi-Shu practices Taichi during the break from the game at Hungkuang University in Taichung, Taiwan on Saturday, Dec. 17, 20...
Sixty five-year-old esport player Chiang Yi-Shu, left, practices at home while explaining the game to her daughter Liang Ying-Fang, right in New Taipe...

Chiang Yi-Shu watches the screen during the competition at Hungkuang University in Taichung, Taiwan on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.Chiang is one of the Le...

Sixty five-year-old esport player Chiang Yi-Shu(left) practices the League of Legends game at home in New Taipei City, Taiwan on Friday, December 16, ...

Sixty five-year-old esport player Chiang Yi-Shu, second from right and her teammates all above 60 years old take part in a competition at the Hungkuan...

Chiang Yi-Shu discusses game strategies with her teammate during the break from the game at Hungkuang University in Taichung, Taiwan on Saturday, Dece...

Sixty five-year-old esport player Chiang Yi-Shu, right, practices at home while explaining the game to her daughter Liang Ying-Fang, left, in New Taip...

Sixty five-year-old Chiang Yi-Shu practices Taichi during the break from the game at Hungkuang University in Taichung, Taiwan on Saturday, Dec. 17, 20...

Sixty five-year-old esport player Chiang Yi-Shu, left, practices at home while explaining the game to her daughter Liang Ying-Fang, right in New Taipe...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly Taiwanese woman made headlines this week for competing in her first e-sports tournament last weekend with a group of fellow seniors.

Despite having little knowledge of computers, 65-year-old Chiang Yi-Shu on Saturday (Dec. 17) competed for Hungkuang Evergreen Gaming’s team at her first e-sports tournament at Hungkuang University in Taichung City. Chiang is a member of a team of seniors who range in age from 62 to 69.

Chiang was cited by AP as saying prior to joining the team, she "knew very little about computers. I never thought of learning about it, because I prefer interactions with people." However, she said that once she started to play video games, she found that it was a good way to stimulate the mind and help with dexterity.

Chiang told Deutsche Welle that when she began playing League of Legends, she was "both scared and happy." She found that getting involved in e-sports requires determination and a will to win.

In preparation for the tournament, she trained five hours a week at her home in New Taipei City, She also took a one-hour high-speed rail ride to attend training sessions led by the team's coach Ego Hsu at Hungkuang University once a week.

Hsu was cited by AP as saying that there is less of an emphasis on killing when playing the multiplayer online battle arena video game, and more focus placed on having fun. "If they have their character killed quickly, I will blame myself because it would be my fault not to have taught them well,” said Hsu.

Although her team came up short in their first tournament appearance, Chiang reportedly enjoyed the process of learning new skills and "overcoming her initial ignorance of technology."
League of Legends
e-sports
elderly
elderly woman
elderly Taiwanese
seniors
senior citizens
video game
video games
gaming
gamer
gamers

RELATED ARTICLES

1 in 9 housing units in Taiwan is over 50 years old
1 in 9 housing units in Taiwan is over 50 years old
2022/12/19 12:17
Shooting reported outside gaming club in central Taiwan
Shooting reported outside gaming club in central Taiwan
2022/12/18 17:41
Taiwan to offer free COVID test kits to children, low-income families
Taiwan to offer free COVID test kits to children, low-income families
2022/11/07 13:54
Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Kevin Lin talks Web3 with Audrey Tang
Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Kevin Lin talks Web3 with Audrey Tang
2022/11/04 17:18
Elderly man searching for missing wife dies in scooter accident in southern Taiwan
Elderly man searching for missing wife dies in scooter accident in southern Taiwan
2022/10/16 16:27