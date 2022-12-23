Miguel scores 23 as South Florida knocks off NJIT 92-73

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel scored 23 points off of the bench to lead South Florida over NJIT 92-73 on Thursday night.

Miguel was 10 of 14 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Bulls (7-6). Tyler Harris added 22 points while going 7 of 12 (6 for 9 from distance), and he also had six assists. Russel Tchewa recorded 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Highlanders (2-10) were led in scoring by Adam Hess, who finished with 23 points. NJIT also got 21 points from Miles Coleman. Kevin Osawe also recorded nine points and seven rebounds.

South Florida led NJIT 49-40 at the half, with Miguel (14 points) the high scorer before the break. South Florida outscored NJIT by 10 points over the final half, while Harris led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.