With 6,472 rooms in 21 hotels of various types from city hotels to resort hotels across Japan, Hotel Management Japan offers unique lodging experiences fully leveraging local attractions.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 23 December 2022 - Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. has served diverse customer needs with 21 hotels and 6,472 rooms (https://www.oriental-hotels.com/en/hotellist/) across Japan, including Oriental, Hilton, Sheraton, and Holiday Inn brands as well as a Tokyo Disney Resort® Partner Hotel.



Among these 21 hotels, 15 are operated by the Oriental Hotels & Resorts (https://www.oriental-hotels.com/en/) brand which highlights some of Japan's unique facets by using an original breakfast menu with local dishes and providing opportunities for hands-on experience of Japanese traditions and culture. The hotel brand makes travel in Japan more enjoyable by offering a one-of-a-kind place to stay that can also be a travel destination in itself.





Inbound tourist travel trends and unique services of Hotel Management Japan





Inbound tourist travel trends and popular areas

Enjoy breakfast with abundant use of local ingredients!

Major Hotels

As Japan eased entry restrictions in October 2022 and because of the yen's historic fall, Hotel Management Japan, which has 6,472 rooms in 21 hotels of various types across Japan, has seen growth in the number of inbound tourists. Particularly popular among tourists from Asian countries are its hotels located near the two biggest theme parks in Japan: Oriental Hotel Tokyo Bay, a Tokyo Disney Resort® Partner Hotel, and Oriental Hotel Universal City, an official hotel of Universal Studio Japan. Both hotels have been selected for great access to the theme parks.In Okinawa Prefecture, a popular destination in all seasons, Oriental Hotel Okinawa Resort & Spa officially opened after renovation in March 2022. The Yambaru forest, which was registered as a Natural World Heritage Site in July 2021, is enormously popular among couples and family tourists as they can enjoy various recreational activities such as buggy riding, stand-up paddle boarding, and cycling.Only five minutes away by subway from Fukuoka Airport, gateway to Kyushu, Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station is in a prime location directly connected to the subway station. Many guests from Asian countries, especially from South Korea, come here because of the location. At the front desk, a free booklet written by hotel staff is available in multiple languages with recommendations for sightseeing spots and restaurants. It has been well-received by international guests. The hotel also offers hands-on programs such as making traditional Japanese paper (washi) and preparing spicy cod roe (mentaiko). This is how we create memorable experiences.One of the highlights of Oriental Hotels & Resorts is breakfast. A variety of exquisite dishes are served in a buffet style. Unique eggs benedict on a croffle (croissant dough cooked in a waffle maker) and juicy beef burgers cooked in front of guests are popular on all the hotel menus. In addition, fancy dishes using uniquely arranged local favorites are served at each hotel. Okinawa gives you Taco Rice and Rice Balls with pork & egg while Osaka offers Takoyaki and Kushikatsu.A common request from international guests is gluten-free food. Hilton Tokyo Odaiba serves gluten-free ZENB Noodles for breakfast. These noodles do not contain any animal-derived ingredients. They have a smooth texture with a mild aroma of beans.Enjoy unique breakfast dishes at each hotel and experience Japanese cuisine.This resort hotel is located at the entrance to Yambaru, a subtropical forested area surrounded by the blue ocean.Situated in a prime location in the heart of Hakata in Fukuoka Prefecture, this is the gateway to Kyushu. It is convenient for travel both by air and land.This is an official hotel for Universal Studios Japan.This resort hotel is surrounded by the ocean on 3 sides and each room has a balcony. You will feel as if you are on a cruise vacation.Right in front of Tokyo Bay, this hotel provides a panoramic view of the ocean as well as a magnificent view of Tokyo.This is a Tokyo Disney Resort® Partner Hotel located directly in front of Shin-Urayasu Station.

About Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

Hotel Management Japan operates 21 hotels with 6,472 rooms in Japan. Its hotels include the Japanese Oriental brand, a Tokyo Disney Resort® Partner Hotel, and international brands such as Hilton and Holiday Inn. As of November 2022, the total number of employees was 2,236.



