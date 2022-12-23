3.9 C reported in Miaoli with cold wave to blast Taiwan through Christmas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A record low of 3.9 degrees Celsius was reported in Miaoli County Friday morning (Dec. 23) due to a cold wave that is expected to continue to bring frigid weather through Christmas Day.

At 5:30 a.m., a low of 3.9 C was reported in Miaoli County's Zaoqiao Township, setting a record for the lowest temperature recorded in Taiwan this winter, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). Meanwhile, Miaoli County's Gongguan Township and Hsinchu County's Emei Township reported a low that morning of 4.1 C.

Due to the combination of a cold wave and radiative cooling, the CWB at 6:18 a.m. issued Friday cold surge advisories for 19 of Taiwan's 22 counties and cities. It issued an orange signal for very cold conditions with temperatures likely to drop below 6 C in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Tainan City.

It also predicted temperatures hovering around or dropping below 10 C for Keelung City and Taipei City.

The weather bureau issued a yellow signal for cold conditions New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Tainan City. It said there is a probability that low temperatures will drop below 10 C in these areas, while Taitung County, Penghu County, and Lienchiang Count are the only areas that will be spared the cold conditions.

During the daytime, temperatures in northern Taiwan will remain low, with the highs not exceeding 15 C. The high temperature in some in Taoyuan and areas north will not exceed 12 C, while highs in central, southern, and eastern parts of the country will range between 16 and 21 C during the day.

However, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with Hualien, Taitung, and the Hengchun Peninsula seeing sporadic and short-term rains, with the rest of the country experiencing dry, cold conditions.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec. 24-25), the CWB predicts that due to the cold wave and the radiative cooling effect, temperatures across the country will be significantly lower in the mornings and evenings. From Monday to Tuesday (Dec. 26-27), the cold wave will gradually weaken, and the mercury will gradually rise during the day.

However, temperatures in the mornings and evenings will continue to be low in many areas, with the diurnal temperature fluctuations in central and southern areas still relatively large.

In his weather column meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model from Thursday (Dec. 22) forecasts that from Friday to early Monday morning, Taiwan will be enveloped by the dry cold wave. Although skies will be sunny and the weather stable throughout the country, after nightfall there will be strong radiative cooling effect and temperatures will drop substantially.

Wu predicted low temperatures in flat areas will drop to about 4 C. Therefore, he advised the public to stay warm, while agriculture, fishery, and aquaculture operators should take precautions.