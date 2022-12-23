Taiwan's leading 5G carriers put to the speed test

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Opensignal, an international evaluator of mobile networks has announced a list of winners in its recently published "Taiwan 5G User Experience Report."

The report investigated download speed, upload speed, audiovisual and gaming experience for four major Taiwanese 5G telecom operators. The clear-cut winner was Chunghwa Telecom, which dominated "5G download speed" and "5G upload speed," two segments garnering the most consumer attention.

Chunghwa Telecom won four major speed awards in one fell swoop. This achievement makes Chunghwa Telecom the only domestic telecom carrier to win 5G network speed crowns certified by two leading international evaluators, Speedtest and Opensignal.

Chunghwa Telecom’s impressive speeds also indicate an upward trend as upload speeds on the carrier increased by 1.8 Mbps (14.7%) since the last evaluation. Meanhile, Far EasTone’s overall upload speeds decreased by 0.9 Mbps (6.9%).

Opensignal said that Far EasTone 5G users spent the most time actively connecting to the 5G network at 33.8%. Chunghwa Telecom was second with 30.6%, and Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Star were 21.5% and 19.9%, respectively.

Being the fastest or having the most available 5G connectivity doesn’t necessarily make you the best carrier. In terms of audiovisual, game, and voice application experience, Taiwan Mobile was the top-rated carrier.

As for overall performance, Opensignal awarded "Excellent Quality Consistency" to Taiwan Mobile. Users rated the carrier best for watching audio and video, as well as group audio and video conferences, and applications with lower bandwidth speed requirements, such as web browsing.