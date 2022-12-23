AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Lata Netam, a health worker, tries to remove a boulder as Sukhram Vadde, 24, awaits on a motorbike ambulance, a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting ...
Lata Netam, a health worker, tries to remove a boulder as Sukhram Vadde, 24, awaits on a motorbike ambulance, a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting of a hospital bed on wheels, to cross a stream through Abhujmarh, or "the unknown hills," to reach a pregnant woman in Kodoli, a remote village near Orchha in central India's Chhattisgarh state, Nov. 15, 2022. These ambulances, first deployed in 2014, reach inaccessible villages to bring pregnant women to an early referral center, a building close to the hospital where expectant mothers can stay under observation, routinely visit doctors if needed until they give birth. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)