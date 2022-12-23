Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/12/23 08:58
A members of LGBTQ community waits to join in a pride walk in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Catholics attend the first of nine daily dawn Masses before Christmas day at the St. Joseph Parish Church in Las Pinas city, Philippines on Friday, De...
A street vendor selling Santa caps combs her daughter as she waits for buyers ahead of Christmas in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Pho...
Workers in protective clothing prepare to receive passengers from a flight coming from outside China to be quarantined at a resort on the outskirts of...
Medical workers attend to visitors at a fever clinic converted from a gymnasium in Beijing, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Deaths linked to the coronavirus ...
A migrant street vendor pushes his cart to work as he starts his day from his temporary shelter on a cold morning in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 21,...
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, and his wife Wan Azizah Ismail arrive at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Dec. 19,...
Washer men put their clothes out to dry on the banks of the River Yamuna as seen from a railway bridge near Agra, India, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP ...
Kashmiri fishermen return home after day's work on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan...
Lata Netam, a health worker, tries to remove a boulder as Sukhram Vadde, 24, awaits on a motorbike ambulance, a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting ...
Passengers wait for their train amidst heavy morning fog in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. North I...

A members of LGBTQ community waits to join in a pride walk in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Catholics attend the first of nine daily dawn Masses before Christmas day at the St. Joseph Parish Church in Las Pinas city, Philippines on Friday, De...

A street vendor selling Santa caps combs her daughter as she waits for buyers ahead of Christmas in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Pho...

Workers in protective clothing prepare to receive passengers from a flight coming from outside China to be quarantined at a resort on the outskirts of...

Medical workers attend to visitors at a fever clinic converted from a gymnasium in Beijing, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Deaths linked to the coronavirus ...

A migrant street vendor pushes his cart to work as he starts his day from his temporary shelter on a cold morning in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 21,...

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, and his wife Wan Azizah Ismail arrive at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Dec. 19,...

Washer men put their clothes out to dry on the banks of the River Yamuna as seen from a railway bridge near Agra, India, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP ...

Kashmiri fishermen return home after day's work on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan...

Lata Netam, a health worker, tries to remove a boulder as Sukhram Vadde, 24, awaits on a motorbike ambulance, a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting ...

Passengers wait for their train amidst heavy morning fog in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. North I...

Dec. 16-22, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com