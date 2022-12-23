"iPYGG" Announces Name Change to "ONEFi" and Business Expansion into the ASPC market

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 December 2022 - “One Financial Technology Limited” is pleased to announce the change of our company name from “iPYGG Fintech Group Limited” to “One Financial Technology Limited”, for our new marketing strategy and future business development. Our company website will also change from ‘www.ipygg.com’ to ‘www.onefi.io’ starting from 23 December 2022.



ONEFi is an AI-based money management app that enables users to manage and monitor over 300 global banks' accounts & Web3 portfolios.

The decision to change our company name and logo is a natural extension of our future business direction alongside our rapid development. We will focus on collaborations with financial institutions in the Asia Pacific markets (such as Taiwan, Japan, and Singapore), to provide more diversified asset management services and investment products. We will provide investment services in these markets together with “Standard Perpetual Asset Management Limited” licensed by SFC (CE No. BHU509) under Types 1 (Dealing in Securities), 4 (Advising on Securities), and 9 (Asset Management) in conducting relevant investment activities in Hong Kong. Clients can also apply for individual Global Financial Report which provide an overall position of their global investment assets with personal information for global financial institutions in their KYC process and other financial applications.



“Our new company name will drive us to new challenges and opportunities in the future. In the meantime, it reflects the diversity of our business model and expansion of various financial products and services. We will continue to elevate ONEFi to new stage in the near future and expedite the evolution of Fin-tech industry in Hong Kong” Commented Mr. Allen PakChing Lau, Founder and CEO of ONEFi (formerly known as iPYGG).



Hashtag: #OneFinancialTechnology



About “One Financial Technology Limited”

ONEFi (formerly known as iPYGG) is an award-winning AI intelligent financial management company based on Open Banking and Web3. It provides financial management, investment, financing, and trust solutions for the new generation, HNWI and enterprises across the Asia Pacific. At present, ONEFi has several patents on automatic investment solutions, personal tax automation, etc. The vision is to build a future AI financial advisor for the next generation, save them from daily spending issues, improve their financial performance, and provide them with more valuable and considerate intelligent financial services.



Since May 2022, the app has recorded over 10,000 users and 40,000,000 transactions. ONEFi (formerly known as iPYGG) was also selected to the Hong Kong Science Park Incubation Program, the world’s largest startup accelerator Startupbootcamp FinTech Cohort 21, and Alibaba’s HKAI LAB Cohort 5.

