The Pola Museum of Art 20th Anniversary Exhibition PICASSO: THE BLUE PERIOD AND BEYOND

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 23 December 2022 - Around the age of 20, Pablo Picasso turned his attention to people who were miserable and poverty-stricken, capturing them in paintings made with blue paint, and developing an unparalleled series of portraits. From the Blue Period, the starting point of Picasso's career, to his Cubist experiments, and on into his mature and later years, the artist remained highly productive and unceasingly ambitious throughout his 91-year life. Today, nearly half a century after his death, Picasso's paintings continue to exude a powerful living expression.



This exhibition is a joint project of the Pola Museum of Art, which boasts one of the finest Picasso collections in Japan, and the Hiroshima Museum of Art, based on research on Picasso's works conducted with the cooperation of museums in North America and Europe.



Dates: Sat., September 17, 2022 – Sun., January 15, 2023

Open every day while exhibition is on view

Venue: Pola Museum of Art, Galleries 1 and 3



URL：https://www.polamuseum.or.jp/en/sp/picasso2022/



Hashtag: #PolaMuseumofArt



