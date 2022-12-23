Williams scores 32 as Northern Illinois defeats Indiana St.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Keshawn Williams scored 32 points to lead Northern Illinois over Indiana State 67-57 on Thursday.

Williams also had nine rebounds for the Huskies (4-9). David Coit scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Zarigue Nutter finished 1 of 9 from the field to finish with four points.

Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores (9-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Cooper Neese added 10 points for Indiana State. Cameron Henry also had eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.