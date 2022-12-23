Sacred Heart defeats Holy Cross 66-62

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Nico Galette had 12 points and Sacred Heart beat Holy Cross 66-62 on Thursday.

Galette also contributed eight rebounds for the Pioneers (6-8). Mike Sixsmith added 12 points while shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Raheem Solomon shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Pioneers.

Gerrale Gates led the Crusaders (3-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Joseph Octave added 17 points for Holy Cross. Bo Montgomery also put up 16 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.