Opinion: Zelenskyy and Biden stand united against Russia

This was certainly no ordinary trip. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's brief surprise visit to Washington comes as Russia further escalates its war against Ukraine. It is the first time Zelenskyy has left Ukraine since fighting began almost 300 days ago. In Washington, Zelenskyy met his US counterpart Joe Biden. In talks with Biden and in his address to Congress, he called for further US help for Ukraine — both politically and, above all, militarily so that Ukraine can keeping defending itself effectively against Russian aggression.

Without progress along the eastern and southern front, Russia has resorted to systematically attacking Ukraine's power and water infrastructure. Its goal is to deprive Ukrainians of electricity, heating and water this winter. Russian cruise missiles, rockets and drones have been slamming into critical infrastructure as well as residential homes across the country. Ukraine and its people are literally fighting to survive.

A confident leader

Zelenskyy is under tremendous pressure. And while he was visibly tense during his Washington visit, he also expressed confidence when he told US Congress that "against all odds, and doom and gloom, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking," adding that it can and will win the war with outside help. His address was met with raucous applause, sending a strong signal of unity and determination. A signal that is aimed chiefly at Moscow. And one that makes clear the US and its allies are standing by Ukraine's side, and that Russia will not drive a wedge between Ukraine and its partners.

It is clear to Ukraine that the US is its most important international ally. Since the outbreak of war, the US took a leading role in assisting embattled Ukraine. Without US leadership, other countries would have provided far less assistance to Ukraine, especially when it comes to arms deliveries. Key European states, among them Germany, have been and remain reluctant to send weapons. They do, however, tend to follow the US lead.

Signals to the US and Europe

There are growing calls in the US, particularly among Republicans, to cease aiding Ukraine and instead make greater investments at home — a typical "America First" demand. Biden and his administration stand by Ukraine, yet face increasing pressure since November's midterm elections. Congress will soon vote on a humanitarian and military aid package worth €42,3 billion ($44,5 billion). The fact that Zelenskyy's speech in Congress was met with such strong applause may suggest it will be approved.

The Ukrainian President did not come to Washington as a supplicant. He knows that neither the US nor European states want any direct military involvement in the Ukraine war. Biden raised this issue at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy. Defensive weapons, rocket launchers, munitions and other items will be delivered to Ukraine as long as its needs them.

Yet, offensive long-range weapons systems that Ukraine would like and could use to strike Russian airfields that the Russians use as a base for rocket attacks will not be supplied by Washington.

Protecting the skies of Ukraine

Instead, Ukraine will be equipped to better defend itself. The US will transfer a Patriot air defense system, though Ukraine would naturally like to receive more. One system will not suffice for protecting a major city. And yet, supplying the air defense system is more than a symbolic gesture. It will help make the skies of Ukraine safer. The US system will complement other air defenses in Ukraine, such as Germany's Gepard tankand IRIS-T missile system, which are helping save lives.

Absurdly, Moscow has denounced Zelenskyy's US trip, saying it would deepen the conflict. Yet in reality, receiving a US Patriot air defense system does present an escalation. The delivery will, however, help Ukraine defend itself. This should promote a rethink in Germany, which promised to send one Patriot air defense system to Poland, which Poland wanted to pass on to Ukraine — though Germany refused to allow it.

Germany does not own many Patriot air defense systems but it could certainly spare transferring one unit to Ukraine, where it is sorely needed. Just as the US is doing what it can to help, so, too, should Germany do what it can do help save Ukrainian lives.

This article was originally written in German.