All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|29
|20
|6
|2
|1
|43
|86
|70
|Providence
|26
|16
|4
|4
|2
|38
|79
|70
|Bridgeport
|27
|14
|8
|5
|0
|33
|94
|84
|WB/Scranton
|25
|13
|8
|2
|2
|30
|74
|62
|Lehigh Valley
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|75
|79
|Charlotte
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|72
|85
|Springfield
|27
|10
|12
|1
|4
|25
|72
|80
|Hartford
|25
|9
|11
|1
|4
|23
|63
|78
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|27
|17
|8
|1
|1
|36
|95
|85
|Rochester
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|82
|83
|Syracuse
|26
|13
|9
|2
|2
|30
|99
|90
|Cleveland
|25
|12
|10
|1
|2
|27
|95
|102
|Utica
|24
|11
|9
|3
|1
|26
|75
|75
|Belleville
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|92
|105
|Laval
|29
|10
|15
|3
|1
|24
|97
|112
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|29
|17
|7
|3
|2
|39
|109
|78
|Milwaukee
|27
|16
|9
|0
|2
|34
|97
|79
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|33
|81
|72
|Rockford
|27
|15
|9
|1
|2
|33
|99
|90
|Iowa
|27
|11
|12
|2
|2
|26
|80
|91
|Grand Rapids
|25
|10
|14
|1
|0
|21
|72
|101
|Chicago
|24
|8
|14
|2
|0
|18
|66
|97
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|28
|18
|8
|2
|0
|38
|84
|68
|Calgary
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|104
|67
|Abbotsford
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|98
|87
|Coachella Valley
|24
|15
|6
|3
|0
|33
|91
|74
|Ontario
|25
|15
|9
|0
|1
|31
|73
|64
|Tucson
|26
|13
|9
|4
|0
|30
|89
|84
|San Jose
|29
|13
|15
|0
|1
|27
|78
|99
|Henderson
|28
|11
|16
|0
|1
|23
|73
|78
|Bakersfield
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|69
|83
|San Diego
|27
|6
|21
|0
|0
|12
|68
|109
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Syracuse 2, Laval 1
Belleville 3, WB/Scranton 1
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Manitoba 5, Iowa 3
Milwaukee 5, Chicago 2
Rockford 3, Texas 2
Calgary 5, Ontario 2
Colorado 4, Bakersfield 3
Abbotsford 6, San Jose 3
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled