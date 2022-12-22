NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 31 25 4 2 52 123 69 17-0-2 8-4-0 6-3-0 Carolina 32 20 6 6 46 96 82 9-3-1 11-3-5 7-1-0 New Jersey 33 22 9 2 46 112 83 10-7-1 12-2-1 5-5-1 Toronto 33 20 7 6 46 107 79 12-2-3 8-5-3 5-1-1 Pittsburgh 32 19 9 4 42 111 91 10-3-2 9-6-2 5-1-1 Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97 12-4-1 8-7-0 7-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 34 18 11 5 41 111 93 7-6-4 11-5-1 3-5-0 N.Y. Islanders 33 18 13 2 38 104 92 9-6-0 9-7-2 7-3-0 Washington 34 17 13 4 38 104 99 10-5-1 7-8-3 3-2-1 Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105 8-6-3 6-5-4 3-5-2 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 7-8-2 9-6-0 4-6-1 Florida 34 15 15 4 34 113 115 8-5-3 7-10-1 4-3-1 Montreal 33 15 15 3 33 93 114 7-9-0 8-6-3 3-4-0 Ottawa 32 14 16 2 30 98 103 8-8-0 6-8-2 4-4-0 Philadelphia 33 11 15 7 29 82 109 7-9-1 4-6-6 4-6-4 Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 130 8-11-1 2-9-1 3-6-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 35 23 11 1 47 117 96 9-9-0 14-2-1 5-4-1 Dallas 34 19 9 6 44 121 97 9-4-3 10-5-3 6-2-3 Winnipeg 32 21 10 1 43 108 81 12-5-0 9-5-1 11-2-0 Los Angeles 35 18 12 5 41 116 123 9-5-2 9-7-3 4-4-2 Minnesota 32 19 11 2 40 104 90 11-6-1 8-5-1 5-2-0 Seattle 31 18 10 3 39 108 98 9-6-2 9-4-1 7-2-1 Colorado 31 18 11 2 38 93 82 9-5-2 9-6-0 7-2-1 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 124 117 9-8-1 9-6-1 3-3-0 Calgary 33 15 12 6 36 104 103 10-6-2 5-6-4 5-2-1 St. Louis 33 16 16 1 33 101 119 6-7-1 10-9-0 3-4-1 Nashville 31 14 13 4 32 80 95 8-5-2 6-8-2 4-4-2 Vancouver 31 13 15 3 29 103 122 5-9-1 8-6-2 7-2-0 San Jose 34 10 18 6 26 103 127 3-10-5 7-8-1 2-5-5 Arizona 31 10 16 5 25 85 116 4-3-2 6-13-3 0-2-2 Anaheim 34 9 22 3 21 81 143 5-8-0 4-14-3 4-5-0 Chicago 31 7 20 4 18 70 120 4-12-2 3-8-2 0-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Florida 2

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 2, Montreal 1, OT

Nashville 4, Chicago 2

Edmonton 6, Dallas 3

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled