Methacrylate Monomers Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2022-2030

The global methacrylate monomers market size was US$ 10.1 billion in 2021. The global methacrylate monomers market size is estimated to reach US$ 15.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Methacrylate monomers are common industrial monomers that readily polymerize due to their highly reactive double bonds. Different by-products of methacrylate monomers exist such as methyl methacrylate, ethyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, glycidyl methacrylate, allyl methacrylate, stearyl methacrylate, cyclohexyl methacrylate, and others. They have large scope in applications of end-use sectors, including architectural, automotive, coatings and paints, electronics, and others.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The rise in population associated with fast urbanization has increased the growth of the construction and architecture sector as methacrylate monomers are mostly used as a binder for concrete admixtures, reactive road making, etc. Thus, these factors help in driving the global market.

Factors such as an increase in technological upgrades, disposable income, and an increase in original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have led the automotive industry to notice substantial growth which led to the rise in the manufacture of methacrylate monomers. Thus, driving the global market.

There are several side effects associated with the use of methacrylate monomers such as skin irritation and slight eye irritation, which hinder the growth of the global market.

Factors such as the increase in population coupled with the emergence of advanced polymers have made customers more linear toward using polymer-based products such as lightweight, low cost, etc. This is expected to boost the global market in the growing polymer sector, thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had negatively impacted the global market due to its dependence on construction and building, electrical, automotive, electronics, and other sectors. The sale of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and two-wheeler vehicles has declined in March 2020. In addition, many automotive companies have either closed or scaled down their operations owing to the risk of infection among employees. This has temporarily hindered the growth of the global market. Moreover, the healthcare industry has shown remarkable growth during the COVID-19 period where polymerized methacrylate monomers are used in orthopedic surgery and dentistry.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific dominated the global methacrylate market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2021. This is due to the growth in electronics, automotive, construction and building, and other sectors. Furthermore, the region has noticed fast growth in the automotive sectors where methacrylate monomer-based extruded acrylic sheets are used in thermoplastic mirrors, taillights, and different places in cars. This is expected to drive the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global methacrylate monomers market are:

Eastman Chemical Company

Jamorin International

Kowa Company, Ltd

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS

DOW INC.

Evonik Industries AG

Merck KGaA

Arkema S.A

TCI America

BASF SE

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global methacrylate monomers market segmentation focuses on Derivatives, End Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Derivative

Butyl Methacrylate

Methyl Methacrylate

Ethyl Methacrylate

Others

Segmentation on the basis of End-Use Industry

Paints and Coatings

Electrical and Electronics

Architecture and Construction

Automotive

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

