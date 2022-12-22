Mexoryl SX (Ecamsule) Market Research 2022 – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2030

The global Mexoryl SX market size was US$ 49.5 million in 2021. The global Mexoryl SX market size is estimated to reach US$ 78.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Mexoryl SX is the marketing name for ecamsule or terephthalidene camphor sulfonic acid. It is an organic sun filter which is developed and patented by L’Oral in 1982. It particularly shields against UVA rays, which are the primary reason for premature skin cancer and skin aging. Furthermore, it is used as a photostable drug that resists UV-induced pyrimidine dimer formation and delays the beginning of skin cancer.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16998

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The personal care, and cosmetics industry are among the fastest-growing consumer products sectors due to the increasing awareness of personal care, which can drive the global market.

The increase in problems regarding skin against harmful rays of the sun and improved attention concerning skin cancer has directed consumers to become more linear toward using Mexoryl SX-based sunscreens, which drives the growth of the global market.

Lack of understanding among consumers about the advantages of Mexoryl SX may hinder the growth of the global market.

Growing R&D activities for producing a wide range of sunscreens formulation where Mexoryl SX is widely used for photo-protection purposes in all skin types is expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a moderate impact on the global market due to the disturbances in the supply chain for different medical products and personal hygiene. Moreover, to control the novel coronavirus cases, there has been a huge shift in investment from other sectors toward healthcare. In addition, many capsule manufacturing companies have either closed or scaled down their operations due to the risk of infection among the workforce. This has temporarily disrupted the need and supply chain for air-lead products amid the COVID-19 period. However, rising attention related to personal care activities has increased the need for anti-aging creams, Mexoryl SX-based sunscreens, and other cosmetic products during COVID-19, which in turn drives the global market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16998

Regional Analysis

Europe dominated the global market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising ratio of elder people in the region, which, in turn, has increased the need for anti-aging creams as Mexoryl SX works as an active ingredient in simulating different anti-aging formulations. Thus, drives the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global Mexoryl SX market are:

Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

Merck KGaA

MFCI CO., LTD

Derma Companies

Norna Technology Co.

NATIONAL ANALYTICAL CORPORATION

Biosynth Carbosynth

ChemScene LLC

Skylead Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

L’Oreal S.A.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global Mexoryl SX market segmentation focuses on Purity Level, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Purity Level

Less than 98%

More than 98%

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16998

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16998

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/