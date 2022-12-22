Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

The global healthcare fraud detection market size was US$ 1.1 billion in 2021. The global healthcare fraud detection market size is estimated to reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Healthcare fraud detection includes medical claims auditing, account auditing, and auditing of healthcare funds. Cases of medical fraud in the healthcare sector, such as healthcare funding fraud, claims, and health insurance fraud, have increased. Furthermore, the healthcare fraud detection market helps in preventing healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse. Healthcare fraud is the gross misrepresentation or intentional deception of facts by healthcare professionals or patients, which may result in unauthorized payments or benefits. Some examples of healthcare fraud include falsifying data by physicians, multiple claims filed by different providers for the same patient, submitting claims for services not provided, and reporting different treatments, frequency, and duration of services provided including misrepresentation of dates.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Growth in the usage of developed analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry driving the growth of the global market.

A rise in data breaches and a lower understanding level regarding healthcare fraud analytics solutions in emerging countries is expected to hinder the global market.

The boost in the number of fraudulent activities in healthcare, and the increase in the number of patients seeking healthcare insurance are the major driving factors driving the global market.

An increase in the number of BPO healthcare and fraud identity management software, fast acceptance of cloud-based analytical solutions, and growth in the impact of social media on the healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth of the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted negatively on the global market. As coronavirus crises sweep the globe and force healthcare organizations to devote the majority of their funds to fight against the pandemic. It had resulted in a substantial decline in demand for the global healthcare fraud detection market across various sectors, specifically the health and pharmaceutical sector due to the interruptions experienced by the healthcare payer and government agencies. As a result, COVID-19 had badly affected the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the major share of the global market in 2021 owing to the rapid adoption of technologically advanced products, the presence of prominent brands, better reimbursement policies, and an increase in investments in healthcare analytical services which helps in propelling the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global healthcare fraud detection market are:

Northrop Grumman Corp

Northrop Grumman

Exlservice Holdings Inc.

LexisNexis

UnitedHealth Group

DXC Technology Company

WIPRO LIMITED

HCL Technologies

FAIR ISAAC Corporation

Verscend Technologies

McKesson Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global healthcare fraud detection market segmentation focuses on Application, End User, Type, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Payment Integrity

Insurance Claims Review

Segmentation on the basis of End User

Government Agencies

Private players

Public Payers

Healthcare Payer

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Prescriptive Analysis

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

